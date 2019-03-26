On Monday, March 11, residents around Kernersville were excited to hear their town mentioned on the popular vocal show The Voice after Ciera Dumas performed during a blind audition in front of the judges on national television.
Dumas, a 2015 Glenn High School graduate, said singing is her passion. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 23 & 24, 2019 edition.
“The Voice”
On Monday, March 11, residents around Kernersville were excited to hear their town mentioned on the popular vocal show The Voice after Ciera Dumas performed during a blind audition in front of the judges on national television.
Previous post: Food truck festival
Next post: “The Voice”