‘The Super Pops’

UNC School of the Arts graduate Laura Hall knew that in order to make her dream of becoming an actress true, she needed to make a bold move, both literally and figuratively. So, she headed west to Los Angeles.

Turns out, it was exactly the right move for the young woman whose new children’s comedy series “The Super Pops” just recently launched its first two episodes on YouTube’s Totally TV channel. For more, see the Tuesday, September 3, 2019 edition.