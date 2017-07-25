The Speech Bus

Two local women offer literacy circles to underserved preschool age children in the community through their non-profit, The Speech Bus.

Chanel James, a 17 year speech language pathologist and owner of The Speech Lady, has always wanted to work with kids. While working for the school system, she joined her friend Dayna Gury to start The Speech Bus for the underserved population to have exposure to literacy.

