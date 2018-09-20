A unanimous vote of support by the Kernersville Planning Board last week to recommend the rezoning request as presented by The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville is just the first step in a lengthy construction process, but The Shepherd’s Center leaders are excited to know the Town is in favor of their expansion plans.
For more, see the Tuesday, September 18, 2018 edition.
The Shepherd’s Center rezoning
A unanimous vote of support by the Kernersville Planning Board last week to recommend the rezoning request as presented by The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville is just the first step in a lengthy construction process, but The Shepherd’s Center leaders are excited to know the Town is in favor of their expansion plans.
Previous post: Hurricane Florence
Next post: KFRD Explorer Post