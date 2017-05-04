The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville is hosting their annual golf tournament, sponsored by the Lawrence E. Pope Foundation, on Friday, May 12 at Pine Knolls Golf Club and they are looking for both players and sponsors.
The Shepherd’s Center golf tournament
The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville is hosting their annual golf tournament, sponsored by the Lawrence E. Pope Foundation, on Friday, May 12 at Pine Knolls Golf Club and they are looking for both players and sponsors.
