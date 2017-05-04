Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

The Shepherd’s Center golf tournament

May 4, 2017

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville is hosting their annual golf tournament, sponsored by the Lawrence E. Pope Foundation, on Friday, May 12 at Pine Knolls Golf Club and they are looking for both players and sponsors.
