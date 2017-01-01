The Shepherd’s Center golf tournament

The Lawrence & Etta Lea Pope Foundation will present the 29th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville on Friday, October 4 at Pine Knolls Golf Club.

Anita McNeill, executive director of The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, said they are currently taking hole sponsorships and registering golfers.

The day will begin with lunch during check-in at noon, provided by Chick-fil-A, followed by a shot gun start at 1 p.m. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 21 & 22, 2019 edition.