The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 28 regarding a resolution approving the issuance of education revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $30 million to The North Carolina Leadership Academy in Kernersville.
For more, see the Thursday, February 21, 2019 edition.
The NCLA seeks bond funding
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 28 regarding a resolution approving the issuance of education revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $30 million to The North Carolina Leadership Academy in Kernersville.
Previous post: Truck traffic
Next post: More than just books