The NCLA seeks bond funding

February 22, 2019

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 28 regarding a resolution approving the issuance of education revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $30 million to The North Carolina Leadership Academy in Kernersville.
