The NCLA expansion

The growth at The North Carolina Leadership Academy has led to The NCLA’s current expansion, which began in January of this year. The project includes: a middle school academic building, a two story high school academic building, a high school gymnasium, expansion of the school’s driveway, and separate softball and baseball fields. Both academic buildings are expected to open within the 2019-2020 academic year. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 30 & 31, 2019 edition.