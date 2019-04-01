The NCLA expansion

April 1, 2019

The growth at The North Carolina Leadership Academy has led to The NCLA’s current expansion, which began in January of this year. The project includes: a middle school academic building, a two story high school academic building, a high school gymnasium, expansion of the school’s driveway, and separate softball and baseball fields. Both academic buildings are expected to open within the 2019-2020 academic year. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 30 & 31, 2019 edition.

