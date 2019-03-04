The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a request by The North Carolina Leadership Academy (NCLA) to seek up to $30 million in education revenue bonds in order to pay off the academy’s existing building and expand its 40-acre campus during the board’s Thursday, Feb. 28 meeting.
The NCLA bond request
