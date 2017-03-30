‘The best birthday ever’

One of the Kernersville Police Department’s biggest fans received the surprise of a lifetime Friday in what he described as “the best birthday ever.”

Kernersville Middle School eighth grader Matthew Maready was enjoying a planned birthday party with his friends and family at school when an unexpected voice came over the police scanner asking him to immediately report to the police department. For more, see the Tuesday, March 28, 2017 edition.