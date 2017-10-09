The Arson Project is looking to raise $3,000 for their first fundraiser to help kickstart the organization, which is a Christian-based organization that offers hands-on assistance to Triad area homeless and poverty-stricken individuals.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 7 & 8, 2017 edition.
The Arson Project
The Arson Project is looking to raise $3,000 for their first fundraiser to help kickstart the organization, which is a Christian-based organization that offers hands-on assistance to Triad area homeless and poverty-stricken individuals.
Previous post: Incentives
Next post: Pumpkin Patches