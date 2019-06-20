The Alldrins

Goodwill Baptist Church is hosting a Mid-Summer Fellowship with musical guest The Alldrins, allowing siblings to reconnect on Wednesday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. The event will include ice cream and other refreshments.

Jackie Mullis, a member of Goodwill Baptist Church, said The Alldrins had a tour along the East Coast and knowing they live in the area, asked if they could visit their church as part of their tour as one of their seven children is the sister of one of Mullis’ children.

