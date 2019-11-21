Get into the spirit of the holidays on Saturday, November 23 in Oak Ridge, starting with a Thanksgiving Parade, followed by the annual Light Up the Night at Oak Ridge Town Park.
Sandra Smith, town clerk for the Town of Oak Ridge, said this is the first year they have had a Thanksgiving Parade.
Thanksgiving parade
