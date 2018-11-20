Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for what you have and to enjoy a hearty meal with family and friends; however, not everyone has the financial means or close friends and family to spend the holiday with as it is traditionally spent. To ensure that as many people in Kernersville and surrounding communities are able to have a happy thanksgiving, two Kernersville churches are serving food.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 17 & 18, 2018 edition.