Temporary closure of streets

Norfolk Southern plans to close portions of Bodenhamer and Cherry streets for routine railroad track and maintenance work in Kernersville.

The Bodenhamer Street rail crossing will close from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The Cherry Street rail crossing will close from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Drivers should follow the signed detour route.