Norfolk Southern plans to close portions of Bodenhamer and Cherry streets for routine railroad track and maintenance work in Kernersville.
The Bodenhamer Street rail crossing will close from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The Cherry Street rail crossing will close from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Drivers should follow the signed detour route.
Temporary closure of streets
