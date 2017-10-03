Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Temporary closure of streets

October 3, 2017

Norfolk Southern plans to close portions of Bodenhamer and Cherry streets for routine railroad track and maintenance work in Kernersville.
The Bodenhamer Street rail crossing will close from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The Cherry Street rail crossing will close from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Drivers should follow the signed detour route.

Previous post: