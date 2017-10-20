Teague

Betty Carolyn Barrow Teague went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2017. A celebra-tion of life will be held at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home on Sunday, October 22 at two o’clock in the afternoon with Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith officiating. The family will visit with friends in the Chapel after the service.

Betty was born on March 21, 1932, in Kernersville, NC to Roy Wilson and Hettie Bull Barrow. She spent her childhood in Kernersville and attended Morris Chapel UMC. She graduated from Kernersville High School, Class of 1951. After high school, Betty worked for Adams-Millis Cor-poration as a secretary. She married her next door neighbor and love of her life Victor Eugene Teague on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1960. In addition to being a loving, devoted wife and mother; Betty was a loyal public servant. She worked as Town Clerk/Finance Director for the Town of Kernersville from 1963 to 1994, retiring after 31 years of service.

Betty will be interned in a private ceremony at Eastlawn Garden of Memory next to her husband of 36 years, Victor, who preceded her in death in 1996.

Betty is survived by her son Curtis Teague and his wife Kimberly of Concord, NC and her brother Richard Wilson “Wick” Barrow of Kernersville. Betty loved her family and was loved by all in return, especially her grandchildren. Betty was “Grandma Punch” to Zachary Teague of Kernersville, Bradley Teague of Fairfax, VA, and Clark Spencer of Concord, NC. She and her great-grandson Nathan Teague of Kernersville had a special bond.

Betty was a woman of style and substance, always fashionable and beautiful, both inside and out. Before Alzheimer’s she enjoyed shopping with her grandchildren, vacations in the moun-tains and at the beach, and working in her yard. She read the paper and magazines daily, as well as worked crossword and other word puzzle games. After her diagnosis, she still enjoyed taking rides in the car, watching her stories, getting her hair done each week, and spending time with family.

The family would like to thank the First Responders and Forsyth County EMS. The family would also like to thank Pam Hunt and grandson, Zach for being loyal and compassionate care-givers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to these organizations: Alzheimer’s Association West-ern Carolina, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250 Charlotte, NC 28209; Morris Chapel United Methodist Church, 2715 Darrow Road, P.O. Box 57, Walkertown, NC 27051

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com