Teague

Ralph Teague, 83, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 3:00PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 2:00PM to 3:00PM Sunday at the funeral home.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Ralph was the husband of the late, Peggy Jane Smith Teague having just celebrated their 63rd Anniversary on September 8, 2019. He was the son of the late, Norman Otis Teague and Blake Stafford Teague. Ralph was an avid NASCAR fan and was a big supporter of Bill Elliott, David Pearson, and all FORD drivers. His passion was spending time, gardening, and tinkering on the family farm.

Survivors include his daughter, Cathy Stroud and husband, Chip of High Point, NC; son, Randy Teague of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, Meredith Tomlin and husband, Brad of High Point, NC, and Chase Stroud and Leslie Horne of Thomasville, NC; great grandchildren, Cooper Tomlin, and Isla Tomlin; and brothers, Lowell Teague and wife, Gaynell of Kernersville, NC, and Tommy Teague of High Point, NC.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Henderson; and brothers, Garland Teague, Jim Teague, Grady Teague, and Burch Teague.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.