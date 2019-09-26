Teague

Peggy Jane Smith Teague, 80, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Thursday September 26, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery.

A native of High Point, NC, Peggy was the wife of Ralph Teague having just celebrated their 63rd Anniversary on September 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Earl Lee Smith and Elena Causey Smith. Peggy had a passion for Cherry Grove Beach, SC where she enjoyed family, sun and sand. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan and had the opportunity to see him at the Center Theatre in High Point, NC just before he hit it big. Later in life, Peggy enjoyed the social aspect of working at Wal-Mart and her weekly dinner outings with the girls.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph of the home; daughter, Cathy Stroud and husband, Chip of High Point, NC; son, Randy Teague of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, Meredith Tomlin and husband, Brad of High Point, NC, and Chase Stroud and Leslie Horne of Thomasville, NC; great grandchildren, Cooper Tomlin, and Isla Tomlin; sisters, Judy Bryant of Thomasville, NC, and Brenda Wood and husband, Allen of High Point, NC.; and sister-in-law, Lynn Smith of Greenville, SC.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Smith.

The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Monday September 30, 2019 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.