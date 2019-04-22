Teague

Mr. Joseph Blaine Teague, 89, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born on November 13, 1929 in Forsyth County to Martin and Connie Teague. Joseph was a lifetime member of Bunker Hill Primitive Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Joseph loved to be outdoors doing yardwork whenever he was able. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Rebecca Teague; three sisters, Mildred, Minnie, and Rhetta Stafford; and one brother, Alvin Teague.

He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Smith (husband, Greg) of Holly Springs; one granddaughter, Erin Smith; one grandson, Zachary Smith (wife, Elizabeth); and one great granddaughter, McKenna Smith.

A funeral service for Joseph will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Bunker Hill Primitive Baptist Church with Elder John Wingfield and Elder Eugene Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow the service at 3:30 pm in Raleigh at Raleigh Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Bunker Hill Primitive Baptist Church, 1808 NC Hwy 66 South, Kernersville, NC 27284.