Teague

Mrs. Rebecca Rhue Teague, 87, passed away March 29, 2019 at Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation. She was born April 30, 1931 in Forsyth County to the late Zennie Rhue and Lillian Hinsdale Rhue. She was a lifetime member of Bunker Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Kernersville. Mrs. Teague was an avid gardener and nature enthusiast as her health permitted. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Stewart and a brother, Aaron Rhue. Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Joseph “J.B.” Blaine Teague; her daughter, Andrea Smith (Greg) of Holly Springs; a granddaughter, Erin Smith; a grandson, Zachary Smith (Elizabeth) and a great-granddaughter, Mckenna Smith. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Bunker Hill Primitive Baptist Church with Elder John Wingfield and Elder Eugene Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow the service at 3:30pm in Raleigh at Raleigh Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Bunker Hill Primitive Baptist Church, 1808 NC Hwy 66 South, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.