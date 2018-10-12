Last May, commissioners told Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials to “just ask” if they wanted more money for teacher supplements and after an outcry from teachers and their supporters, that’s exactly what they did on Thursday.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 6 & 7, 2018 edition.
Teacher pay
Last May, commissioners told Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials to “just ask” if they wanted more money for teacher supplements and after an outcry from teachers and their supporters, that’s exactly what they did on Thursday.
Previous post: Flooding issues
Next post: Walkertown Fall Festival