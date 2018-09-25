The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is set to adopt a 2018-19 budget resolution during tonight’s meeting that includes a $300 bonus for teachers while officials continue to discuss how best to raise the local supplements teachers receive from the county each year.
Teacher pay debate
