When third grade teacher Amber Parker learned that she had been named the elementary level Teacher of the Year at The North Carolina Leadership Academy, she was honored.
“It is just an honor to be Teacher of the Year,” she remarked. “I received this honor at my old school, so to receive it again and have only been here for three years is a blessing.”
For more, see the Tuesday, March 17, 2020 edition.
Teacher of the Year
When third grade teacher Amber Parker learned that she had been named the elementary level Teacher of the Year at The North Carolina Leadership Academy, she was honored.
Previous post: Chamber cancellations
Next post: Novant screenings