A fun and spirited teacher, Sedge Garden Elementary School Teacher Jayne Townsend was honored when she learned that she had been named the school’s Teacher of the Year. “I absolutely love teaching. I love what I do and I love the kids,” she said.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 28 & 29, 2020 edition.
Teacher of the Year
A fun and spirited teacher, Sedge Garden Elementary School Teacher Jayne Townsend was honored when she learned that she had been named the school’s Teacher of the Year. “I absolutely love teaching. I love what I do and I love the kids,” she said.
Previous post: Principals to be reassigned
Next post: Civitan Award