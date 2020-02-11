When Amy Bunch learned that she had been named Teacher of the Year at Kernersville Middle School, she was honored. “I work with some of the very best teachers around and to know that they chose me to represent our school is humbling. Although I have been teaching 28 years, I continue to learn from my colleagues daily,” she said. “
For more, see the Tuesday, February 11, 2020 edition.
Teacher of the Year
