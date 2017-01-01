After learning that she had been named Teacher of the Year at Cash Elementary School, Jenni Clayton said she was humbled. Clayton said her teaching style is a blend of learning modalities (visual, kinetics, auditory and tactile learning) to reach all learners, she said.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 25 & 26, 2020 edition.
Teacher of the Year
