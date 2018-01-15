Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Teacher of the Year

January 15, 2018

Jennifer Cresimore is East Forsyth High School’s 2017 teacher of the year. She is extremely familiar with the school. She has been working there since 2002. She also went to high school there and is a Kernersville native.
