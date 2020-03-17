Teacher charged

A former Walkertown Middle School teacher faces more charges after being arrested earlier this month for sexual misconduct with a student.

Investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 32, at her home in Belews Creek on March 6, charging her with felony sexual activity with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

For more, see the Tuesday, March 17, 2020 edition.