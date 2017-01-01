Teacher charged

A former teacher at Walkertown Middle School has been arrested and charged for sexual misconduct with a student.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), investigators arrested Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 32, at her home in Belews Creek on Friday afternoon. She has been charged with felony sexual activity with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

FCSO officials said in a statement that “this is an active investigation and more charges will be forthcoming.”

The FCSO also reported that Kaczmarek’s employment with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has been terminated.

Officials with WS/FCS released a statement following Kaczmarek’s arrest, saying that the school district was notified of the investigation earlier in the week into alleged inappropriate incidents that occurred off campus.

According to school officials, Kaczmarek, who worked as an English Language Arts teacher, had already been suspended pending investigation for a separate unrelated matter. She had been a teacher for WS/FCS since 2014, they said.

“WS/FCS will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation and always encourages parents and students to make us aware of any situation or relationship that concerns them,” said Brent Campbell, chief marketing and communications officer with WS/FCS.

Kaczmarek is currently confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with bond secured in the amount of $50,000.