Teacher charged

A Walkertown High School teacher who has twice been recognized as a teacher of the year by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has been charged with several felonies involving sex with a student at the school.

According to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Jacob Weavil, 43, was charged with two counts each of felony statutory sex against a child, felony sex offense/teacher against a student and felony indecent liberties. For more, see the Thursday, July 18, 2019 edition.