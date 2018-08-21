Teacher charged

On Monday, July 30, the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) investigated an allegation of alleged illegal acts between a

teacher and a student, according to a KPD press release. Police said based upon investigation, Rebecca Swinson was charged three counts of sexual activity with a student and 16 counts of indecent liberties with a student. Swinson was arrested and given a $150,000 unsecured bond with a preliminary court date of September 6, police said. According to the school system’s website, Swinson had been employed at East Forsyth High School.

Anyone having further information in reference to this investigation is asked to contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.