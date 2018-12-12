Taylor

Norma Poore Taylor, 79, passed away on December 8, 2018. A Gathering of her friends and family will be held Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 2-4 PM at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home.

Norma was born June 21, 1939 in Saltville, Virginia to the late Roy and Thora Poore. Norma attended Saltville High School and was both a stay at home spouse and mother.

Norma was an avid golf and tennis fan competing in many golf and tennis tournaments throughout her life. Norma won multiple golf championships at Pine Knolls. Norma and her tennis team represented North Carolina multiple times in USTA senior regional championships. Norma enjoyed all forms of cooking, bargain hunting and craft making.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Augustus Taylor (NAT) and brothers Roy Jr Poore (RE) and Ted Poore.

Survivors include; a daughter, Kimberly T. Childress and husband Phil of Winston-Salem; son, Jerry Taylor of Manville, New Jersey; granddaughter Sarah Childress; and sisters Marlene Yontz, Judy Heath and Janet Hylton.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions are requested to be made either to the Yadkinville NC Hospice or to charity of individuals’ choice.