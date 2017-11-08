Taylor

Janice Taylor, 84, passed away November 7, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be private.

She was a long time resident of Kernersville. Her love in life was her garden and her dog, Maggie.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Fordham and a son, Lynwood Taylor and many extended family and friends.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of your choice.