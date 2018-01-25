As a new tax season approaches, law enforcement agencies are reminding the public that the IRS will never contact an individual by phone to demand payment of a tax bill. If anyone receives such a call, it’s more than likely a scammer.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 20 & 21, 2018 edition.
Tax scams
