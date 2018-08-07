Forsyth County voters will go to the polls in November and decide whether or not to approve a countywide increase in the sales-and-use tax following action by commissioners last week.
For more, see the Tuesday, August 7, 2018 edition.
Tax proposal on November ballot
Forsyth County voters will go to the polls in November and decide whether or not to approve a countywide increase in the sales-and-use tax following action by commissioners last week.
Previous post: A call for help
Next post: Man hit by train