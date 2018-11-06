Taste of the Season

The Kernersville YMCA is hosting their annual Taste of the Season fundraiser on Friday, December 7 from 6-9 p.m. at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden to help raise funds to benefit the YMCA’s Annual Giving Campaign and their free community swim lessons in the community.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 3 & 4, 2018 edition.