Taste of the Season

The Kernersville YMCA is hosting their annual Taste of the Season fundraiser, sponsored by Younts Insurance, on Friday, December 8 from 6-9 p.m. at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden to help raise funds to benefit the YMCA’s Annual Giving Campaign and Summer Learning Academy held at Kernersville Elementary School.

