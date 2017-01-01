Breathe Lounge in downtown Kernersville is hosting their fifth annual Take a Seat for Chairity event to benefit Next Step Ministries on Saturday, October 19, where they will be auctioning off local artisans’ upcycled “Art Chairs.”
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 12 & 13, 2019 edition.
Take a Seat for Chairity
