Take a Seat for Chairity

The Breathe Lounge in downtown Kernersville is hosting their third annual Take a Seat for Chairity event to benefit Next Step Ministries on Saturday, September 30 from 6 – 9 p.m., where they will be auctioning off local artisans’ upcycled “Art Chairs.”

For more, see the Tuesday, September 26, 2017 edition.