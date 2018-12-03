Szczurowski

Elizabeth Schaefer Szczurowski, 90, went home to be with the Lord November 23, 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00AM Tuesday December 4, 2018 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Paul Dechant, O.S.F.S. officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Gur Cemetery.

A native of Manhattan, New York, Liz was the daughter of the late Julia Margaret Noll and Frederick Aluisis Schaefer. She had served thousands of people during her life as a Director of Nursing, for 35 years, on Long Island, NY.

In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband Tadeusz Szczurowski; siblings George Schaefer, Charles Schaefer, Georgiana Gruessing, Margie Kucera, and Eleanor Lesko Curadi.

Survivors include her brother Fred Schaefer Martha of Kernersville; numerous nieces, nephews and her special caregiver nephew Charles J. Schaefer of Kernersville.

A wake service will be held at 5:00PM Monday December 3, 2018 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funer-al Home and the family will continue to visit until 7:00PM that evening at the funeral home.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.