Swim for a Cure

Youth swimmers from Kernersville’s Abington Swim Club raised $3,668 in a swim-a-thon held on Sunday, July 14.

The team, which is part of the High Point Swim Association (HPSA), had 47 swimmers participate. The HPSA holds the swim-a-thon each year to raise money for the American Cancer Society. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 20 & 21, 2019 edition.