District 21 Superior Court Judge Eric Morgan administered the Oaths of Office to Mayor Dawn Morgan and the five members of the Kernersville Board of Aldermen during a swearing in ceremony at Town Hall on Tuesday evening, Dec. 4
Alderman Jenny Fulton was unanimously elected Mayor Pro Tem.
For more, see the Thursday, December 5, 2019 edition.
Swearing in
District 21 Superior Court Judge Eric Morgan administered the Oaths of Office to Mayor Dawn Morgan and the five members of the Kernersville Board of Aldermen during a swearing in ceremony at Town Hall on Tuesday evening, Dec. 4
Previous post: Christmas events