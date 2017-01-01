With 2019 being another great year for the Chamber of Commerce Education Grant Program, Kernersville’s teachers’ days were brightened as they were greeted by an Education Grant Surprise Patrol on Thursday morning, October 31.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 2 & 3, 2019 edition.
Surprise Patrol
With 2019 being another great year for the Chamber of Commerce Education Grant Program, Kernersville’s teachers’ days were brightened as they were greeted by an Education Grant Surprise Patrol on Thursday morning, October 31.
Previous post: Opioid Symposium
Next post: Missing person