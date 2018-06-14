Surgery center

Cone Health has submitted a certificate of need application to develop a new surgical center on its Hwy. 66 South campus.

The application was submitted to the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation Health Planning and Certificate of Need Section on May 15 and is currently undergoing the review process.

If the application is approved by state regulators, the $12.7 million project proposes a new, free-standing ambulatory surgery facility in Kernersville. For more, see the Thursday, June 14, 2018 edition.