Supporting local music

Heart of the Triad Choral Society is hosting a chili cook-off at Kernersville Moravian Church on Saturday, November 2 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $5 for children 10 and under and $10 for children and adults ages 11 and older. The ticket cost includes any and all the chili you want to sample, drink, cup, spoon, napkin, toppings and fixings, and three voting tickets. Dessert is extra.

The event will also include door prizes, with drawings held every 15 minutes. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 26 & 27, 2019 edition.