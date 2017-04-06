The Leadership Kernersville Class of 2017 is sponsoring a supply and donation drive for Brenner Children’s Hospital in support of another local organization, Kids of Childhood Cancer.
For more, see the Tuesday, April 4, 2017 edition.
Supporting kids with cancer
