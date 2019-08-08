In a unanimous decision Wednesday evening, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education approved the hiring of Dr. Angela Pringle as the new district superintendent.
“She was heads and shoulders above the other candidates,” said School Board member Dana Caudill Jones of Pringle’s selection as superintendent from a field of six finalists.
Superintendent named
