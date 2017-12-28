After hearing that there were children in need of scarves, hats and gloves at Kernersville Elementary School, Fitness One, joined by Santa, came to the rescue dressed as superheroes on Tuesday, December 19.
For more, see the Tuesday, December 26, 2017 edition.
Superheroes to the rescue
After hearing that there were children in need of scarves, hats and gloves at Kernersville Elementary School, Fitness One, joined by Santa, came to the rescue dressed as superheroes on Tuesday, December 19.
Previous post: REFIT
Next post: New fire inspector