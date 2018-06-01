If approved by the legislature, the state budget for fiscal year 2018-19 includes $6 million in grant funding for a new substance abuse treatment center in either Winston-Salem or Greensboro.
For more, see the Thursday, May 31, 2018 edition.
Substance use treatment funding
If approved by the legislature, the state budget for fiscal year 2018-19 includes $6 million in grant funding for a new substance abuse treatment center in either Winston-Salem or Greensboro.
Previous post: Economic development
Next post: Blessing Box