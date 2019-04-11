Strohmeier

Richard “Dick” Strohmeier, 84, died April 4, 2019.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held Sunday June 30, 2019 at River Landing at Sandy Ridge.

Dick was born in Remsen, Iowa April 1, 1935 to the late Lillian Emma Reidel and Richard William Strohmeier. Dick married Janice Kathleen Petersen on October 14, 1960. They were married 45 years until her premature death in 2003.

He joined the United States Air Force in 1956. He would fly the T-34A, T-28A and T-33 during his training. After his graduation in April 1957, he would fly the SD ANG 715 FIS, F-94C, F-89D, H, J and the F-102. He transferred to the IA ANG 174 TFG in 1962 and flew the F100C until 1967.

Dick was hired by Braniff Airlines in 1966, flying with them until 1982, and commanded the Convair 340/440, L-188, BAC-111, B-727 and B-707. He would be hired by Piedmont Airlines in 1982 and retired in 1993.

As he was “tired” of being retired, he became the Director of the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce from 1994 until 1997. In 1998 he returned to a long lost love of acting and was involved in local community theater until his death. His last performance of “Love Letters” was March 2019 at River Landing.

Dick was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, and previously a member of Fountain of Life Lutheran Church. He was involved in many civic and community organizations including Kernersville YMCA, Kernersville Lion’s Club, Korner’s Folly, Kernersville Little Theater, The Shepherd’s Center and the Piedmont Silver Eagles.

Survivors include his son, Todd Richard Strohmeier and Byerlei of Laguna Nigel, California; daughter, Dana Lynn Strohmeier Helton of Wilmington; grandchildren, MacKenna, Austin, Kerry and Jana; great-grandchildren, Adley and Cameron; and a host of extended family and friends.

Family and friends may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com